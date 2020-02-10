Delana ‘De’ Hoerster passed away February 9, 2020

Delana Newnam Hoerster was born in San Antonio on February 12,1928. She passed away on February 9, 2020, at Llano Memorial Hospital. At the time of her passing, she was surrounded by the family that she so loved and cherished while being cared for by a nursing staff that looked after her needs constantly during those final hours.

De spent her childhood in San Antonio with her mother, Violet, and her grandmother. At one point in her early childhood, during the Depression years, her mother had to move to Ohio for employment. This was apparently stressful for De, but, not long after that, Violet married Almond Kirchoff and that added stability to her life.

When she was about 12, they moved to Fredericksburg.She must have soon met Dan because she was just two grades behind him. But it was several years before they married. In the meantime, Dan went off to the war and then UT, while De attended Texas Women’s University majoring in fashion merchandising.

On September 2, 1950, they were married in Galveston, where Dan was now in medical school. Three years later, Dan’s medical training was completed and they moved to Llano, where she lived the remainder of her life.

The next several decades were spent raising children (she had all five children from 1952 to 1959), working in Hoerster Clinic, and being part of the community. Activities included being Brownie leader, singing in the church choir, volunteering at the church for many years, and delivering Meals on Wheels. She was also very active in Emmaus, sponsoring many pilgrims to go on the Walk to Emmaus. She enjoyed volunteering at the Llano hospital and golfing with friends.

After Dan retired in 1989, they spent more time traveling, including trips across Canada and to Hawaii with Dan’s brother, Richard, and his wife, Maxie. She and Dan regularly tended to the cattle and spent time with grandchildren. Unfortunately, the last years of her life, after Dan passed, De began to suffer from Alzheimer’s disease, but with the help of family and caregivers, she was able to stay at home until the last two weeks of her life.

De is survived by her children, David Hoerster and wife Malinda of Llano, Diane Willmann and husband David of Llano, Jimmy Hoerster and wife Karen of Llano, Janie Rutherford and husband Steve of Duncanville, and Gerry Hoerster and wife Kim of Georgetown.

Also surviving her are her 14 grandchildren, Ryan Willmann, Jordan Baker, Ross Willmann, Davis Willmann, Kyndall Dollar, Kylie Rutherford, Garrett Rutherford, Tyler Hoerster, Morris Bailey, Dillon Hoerster, Daniel Hoerster, Katheryn Hoerster, Valerie Hoerster, and Forrest Hoerster, and eight great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation for her caregivers, who allowed her to live a life of dignity for many years, especially her long-term caregivers Margie Ferguson and Ann Shaffer.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, from 5-7 p.m. at Waldrope Hatfield Funeral Chapel in Llano. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 15, at 10:30 a.m. at Lutie Watkins Memorial United Methodist Church in Llano. Interment will follow in Llano City Cemetery.

Condolences for the family in lieu of flowers may be made to Lutie Watkins Memorial United Methodist Church or the Llano Hospital Foundation.

