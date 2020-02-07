Terry Wayne Newby, 61, of Kingsland passed away February 5, 2020

Terry Wayne Newby, 61, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away on February 5, 2020, at his home.

He was preceded in death by parents, James Wayne Newby and Patsy Lou Newby. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Newby; daughter, Amber Corder and husband Patrick; son, Jared Newby and wife Kristi; brother, Chad Newby; grandchildren, Regan, Braelyn, and Kinslee Newby, and, soon to be here, Patrick James Corder.

Terry was born in Marlin, Texas, to Patsy and James Wayne Newby on September 22, 1958. He graduated from Rosebud Lott High School. He met the love of his life and married Lisa Newby six months later on June 5, 1982, in Port Acres, Texas.

He worked as a Realtor for True Source Realty for the last 5 years. He retired from a 20-year career with Farm Bureau Insurance in 2008, where he made tons of friends and was able to travel the world.

Terry Newby was eternally grateful for the new lease on life he had been given and spent most of his time giving back to others through AA. He loved going to the deer lease and playing slot machine games, but hanging out with his grandchildren was his favorite thing in the world.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be missed by so many.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday, February 7, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 900 Industrial Blvd. in Kingsland. A funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at Highland Lakes United Methodist Church, 8303 RR 1431 in Buchanan Dam. A reception will follow at the church and all are invited.

Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.