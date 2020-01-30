Ken McBride, 59, of Cottonwood Shores died January 24, 2019

Ken McBride, 59, died January 24, 2019, at his home in Cottonwood Shores, Texas, after a battle with cancer.

Ken was born October 26, 1960, in Orange, California, to Ray A. McBride and Eileen Estes McBride. He grew up in California with 11 brothers and sisters and had numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Ken graduated from Santiago High School in 1978 and lived in Wyoming for a few years before relocating to Texas, where his parents had retired.

He met his wife in 1984 while they were working together. They were married in October 1985. Together, they raised two children.

Ken enjoyed camping with friends and watching Texas Rangers baseball.

Ken was a volunteer fireman for Marble Falls Volunteer Fire Department for many years and chief of the Cottonwood Shores Volunteer Fire Department, for which he designed and built the first fire hall. He was also a volunteer for the Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay EMS.

Ken had a true passion for working with wood — some called him a wood whisperer. After framing homes for many years, he did lots of remodels throughout the county. Ken built many projects for The Falls on the Colorado Museum in Marble Falls. He was truly a master carpenter.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Cody McBride; daughter, Heather McBride Powers and husband Mitchell; and three grandchildren, Maloreigh, Harlow, and Liam.

A memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at Birth of Hope Baptist Church, 621 Magnolia Lane in Cottonwood Shores.