Patricia Godwin Sanders, 88, passed away February 24, 2020

Pat Sanders passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at the age of 88. She was born on January 14, 1932, in Austin to T.H. and Faye Godwin. She married Vaughn D. Sanders on September 2, 1949.

Pat is survived by her children, Jeanie Larremore and husband Gary and Mike Sanders and wife Janet; grandchildren, Will Larremore and wife Justine, Bart Larremore, Lesa Scott and husband Warren, Natalie Robinett and husband Robby, Geoffrey Sanders and wife Hannah, and Audrey Sanders; great-grandchildren Mikayla Larremore, Justin Larremore, Larren Scott, Isaiah Drake, and Kipling Sanders; sisters-in-law, Nancy Godwin, Camilla Sanders, and Mary Barnett; numerous nieces and nephews; and her wonderful neighbors, Sam and Wanda Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vaughn; sister, Sue Churchill; brother, Don Godwin; and great-granddaughter Ginny Sanders.

Pat spent the first part of her married life in South Austin and then Georgetown, where she and Vaughn started a flooring business and raised two children. They later moved to Cherokee and started a flooring business in nearby Llano, which she managed for over 30 years, thoroughly enjoying helping her customers all the while.

Pat enjoyed her family (especially the grandkids and great-grandkids), yard work, reading, discussing politics, watching football on TV, and watching the birds in her backyard and the cattle and wildlife on her ranch.

Graveside services are in Georgetown and officiated by Craig Churchill on Saturday, February 29. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren are honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Llano County 4-H or Llano County Library.

A special thank you to Dr. David Hoerster, Llano Hospital, Llano Nursing and Rehab, Solaris Hospice of Llano, and Celeste Care and staff of Llano for compassionate care.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home of Llano. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.