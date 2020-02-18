Several contested races in local school district elections

Marble Falls, Burnet, and Llano school districts all have contested races for board of trustees in the May 2 elections.

Filing to run were in the Marble Falls Independent School District are:

  • Place 3 — Shelly Brasher, Laura Cox, and Mandy McCary. (Incumbent Lee Ann Johnson did not file for re-election.)
  • Place 4 — Larry Berkman (incumbent) and Justin Craig

In Burnet Consolidated ISD:

  • Place 3 — Suzanne Brown (incumbent)
  • Place 7 – Mark Kincaid (incumbent) and Tricia Carr

In Llano ISD:

  • Place 3 — Rick Tisdale (incumbent) and Charlie White Jr.
  • Place 4 — Cody Fly (incumbent) and Carlos Strand

The last day to register to vote in the May 2 election is April 2. Early voting is April 20 through 28.

Visit the Burnet County Elections Office webpage, the Llano County Elections Office webpage, or VoteTexas.gov for more information on these or other elections.

