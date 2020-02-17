See who’s running in city elections

The filing deadline for municipal elections has passed, and the races for city council positions are shaping up.

Election day is Saturday, May 2. Early voting is April 20-28. The last day to register to vote in the May 2 elections is April 2.

Voters will cast ballots for municipal seats, school boards, and possibly a proposition or two, depending on the community. Some municipalities, however, might cancel their elections due to no contested races.

BURNET

The city of Burnet will hold an election for three at-large council positions. Four people are running:

Danny Lester (incumbent)

Mary Jane Shanes (incumbent)

Zachary DeLeon

Philip Thurman

Visit the city of Burnet elections webpage for more information.

GRANITE SHOALS

Granite Shoals has three positions on the ballot with two contested races.

Place 2 — Bruce Jones (incumbent)

Place 2 — Bruce Jones (incumbent) Place 4 — Terry Scott (incumbent) and Steve Hougen

Place 4 — Terry Scott (incumbent) and Steve Hougen Place 6 — Phil Ort (incumbent) and Will Skinner

Visit the city of Granite Shoals elections webpage for more information.

MARBLE FALLS

Three people filed to run for Marble Falls City Council:

Place 1 — Craig Magerkurth (incumbent)

Place 3 — René Rosales

Place 5 — Richard Westerman (incumbent)

Because there are no contested races, the City Council can cancel the election.

Visit the city of Marble Falls elections webpage for more information.

MEADOWLAKES

The city of Meadowlakes has three positions up for grabs, all contested.

Mayor — Susan Bailey and Mark Bentley

Place 1 — Jesse Lofgreen and Mike Ingalsbe

Place 3 — Christopher Decker and Jerry Drummond (incumbent)

Visit the city of Meadowlakes elections webpage for more information.

Go to the Burnet County Elections Office webpage or VoteTexas.gov for more information on this or other elections.

alex@thepicayune.com