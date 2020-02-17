ON THE AGENDA: City and school board meetings

Local governments and boards meet weekly to discuss and take action on items of interest. Here is a look at this week’s meetings with times, locations, and agenda summaries.

For complete agendas, check the council/board websites.

The following meetings are open to the public, so residents are free to attend and find out firsthand what their governments are doing.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District board meeting — 6:30 p.m. in the BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier in Burnet

The board will:

hear a proposal for adding new courses at Burnet Middle School starting in the 2020-21 school year. Courses include middle school theater production (full year), investigating careers (one semester), and college and career readiness (one semester).

consider approving the 2020-21 school year calendar. The district advisory committee took input from 513 people while reviewing several options when coming up with the proposed calendar.

and recognize Burnet High School students of the month as well as a high school student selected for all-state band.

The full agenda is available online.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Marble Falls Economic Development Corporation — noon in City Council chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St. in Marble Falls

The Marble Falls EDC:

will discuss acquiring the services of consultants and the early stages of a new Main Street construction project;

take action on a proposal from The Retail Coach, a retail consulting, market research, and development firm that assists in market analysis and provides other retail recruiting services;

and discuss and take action on a construction plan for the 209 Main Plaza project. This portion of Phase 1 of the Downtown Master Plan consists of removing asphalt, adding a lawn area, and planting four new trees at the corner of Main and Third.

The full agenda is available online.

Marble Falls City Council — 6 p.m. in City Council chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St. in Marble Falls

The City Council meets for the last time this month to receive updates from city officials, consider an ordinance requiring greater pool and spa security, and more.

Councilors will take action on Ordinance 2020-O-02C regarding the adoption of the 2015 Edition of the International Swimming Pool and Spa Code. The code sets standards for commercial and private swimming pools and their requirements regarding the safety and security of the area. It concerns preventing people, mainly children, from entering an area of a pool without the owner’s knowledge.

Councilors will receive several updates and presentations this week.

The council will:

hear a presentation of the 2019 Community Pride Awards from Mayor John Packer;

receive an update from the Central Texas Water Coalition from its president, Jo Karr Tedder;

hear a presentation regarding the upcoming 2020 Census from Director of Development Services Valerie Kreger;

hear a proclamation observing Black History Month for February;

and hear a proclamation commemorating National Engineer’s Week, February 16-22.

The consent agenda of routine and non-controversial items includes:

acceptance of the Marble Falls Police Department’s annual contact report, which contains contact data to identify and address concerns regarding racial profiling practices by police officers. The report indicates that MFPD received no racial profiling complaints in 2019.

approval for the Marble Falls Police Department to apply for a grant for the upgrade of the Mobile Command Centers video surveillance capabilities;

and approval of a funding agreement between the city of Marble Falls and the Economic Development Corporation for the acquisition of property for future park use, namely 110 and 114 Buena Vista.

In executive session, which is closed to the public, council members will discuss prospects with the EDC, receive an update on the Hotel Conference Center, and consult with the city attorney regarding settlement of condemnation litigation regarding 110 and 114 Buena Vista properties.

The full agenda is available online.

Marble Falls Independent School District board meeting — 6 p.m. in the MFISD Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle Drive in Marble Falls

The board will:

hold a public hearing on the Texas Academic Performance Report for the 2018-19 school year. The report considers a wide variety of information on student performance. Overall, MFISD received a “B” grade through the state accountability system.

and receive an update by Heather Metzgar, MFISD director of secondary education, on the district Career and Technical Education program. Currently, approximately 92 percent of Marble Falls High School students are enrolled in some type of CTE class.

The full agenda is available online.