Horseshoe Bay receives LCRA grant for WaterSmart software

With the help of a $14,000 grant from the Lower Colorado River Authority, city of Horseshoe Bay water customers will get real-time water use information that could help them conserve.

The LCRA grant, along with a $14,000 matching contribution from the city, will allow Horseshoe Bay to purchase and implement WaterSmart software to help customers keep tabs on their water usage. City officials estimated the new program will help save up to 20 acre-feet, or about 6.5 million gallons, of water a year. That will save customers about $30,000 annually.

“This grant is an opportunity to implement cutting-edge technology that will help our customers better manage their water use,” said Jeff Koska, utilities director for Horseshoe Bay. “We’re grateful for LCRA’s support in helping us promote wiser management of water resources.”

Because about 60 percent of Horseshoe Bay’s annual water consumption is tied to landscape irrigation, real-time information about water usage can help customers identify erroneous irrigation settings or leaks before they receive their monthly bills, Koska said.

“Early detection of customer-side leaks and unnecessary consumption should lead to a higher level of conservation,” Koska said. “Less water used in irrigation should mean less polluted runoff going into our storm sewers and then into Lake LBJ.”

The grant will allow the city to use funds to support other water conservation projects such as replacing aging water meters.

LCRA Executive Vice President of Water John Hofman said the organization is proud to help Horseshoe Bay’s water conservation efforts.

“We all need to do our part to conserve water, and this new software will help customers learn of unusually high water use or potential leaks,” Hofmann said. “Giving customers access to that information quickly will help conserve water, reduce water waste, and save customers money. It’s a win all the way around.”

The grant was awarded through LCRA’s Firm Water Conservation Cost-Share Program, which provides funding for water-efficiency projects and programs established by LCRA’s firm water customers. Customers include cities, utilities, industries, irrigation, and recreational water users. Projects funded through the program can include converting irrigated areas using raw or potable water to recycled water and decreasing utility system water loss through flushing reductions, leak detection and repair, or other efforts.

