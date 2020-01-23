Wayne Homesley passed away January 21, 2020

Wayne Homesley was born March 26, 1950, in San Saba, Texas, the third of five children to famed saddlemaker Earl Homesley and professional seamstress Imogene Bode Homesley.

Wayne lived most of his life in Llano County. He was a skilled horseman and helped ranchers from New Mexico to Central Texas for over 50 years. He raised outstanding Catahoula leopard and Blue Lacy cow dogs and was known as an ol’ horse trader.

For many years. Wayne took care of Gene Hall’s Pecan Creek and Dutch Mt. Ranch cattle operation and was foreman of the Race Ranch. He worked for numerous ranches throughout his life in Llano County. He was honored when he was presented with the 2016 Hill Country Livestock Raisers Association Cowboy of the Year award, as that year began his battle with prostate cancer.

Wayne was blessed with lifelong friends he developed in Llano, and he cherished those relationships. On many occasions, he expressed to his children that these friends helped him through many emotional times in his life but, more recently, when he was placed on hospice. The thought of his last days filled with laughter and storytelling with his best friends gave him and his family comfort. Wayne loved them deeply.

Wayne married his wife, Sheila Toeppich Homesley of Llano, on May 6, 2017. Sheila, along with Wayne’s whole family, provided him with support in his long battle with prostate cancer.

He is also survived by his sons, Warren Homesley and wife Ty of Cherokee and Alex Homesley and wife Caitlyn of Seymore; daughters, Sheila Staedtler and husband Boyd of Marble Falls and Stephanie Hunter and husband Ron of Round Rock; mother-in-law, June Bauman Toeppich of Llano; stepchildren, Jessica Wunderlich of Abilene, Cory Wunderlich of Llano; and grandchildren, Sirena, Caybrie and husband Ross Bingham, Colton, Kaitlin, Forrest, Jordan and husband Steven Edmon, and Adeline; great-grandsons, Eli and Levi; sisters, Vivian Wood and husband Leo of Georgetown and Debi Ramirez and husband Willie of George West; and youngest brother, Tom Ed Homesley of George West.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Imogene Homesley; paternal grandparents, Tom and Frances Homesley; maternal grandparents, Felix and Altha Bode; older brother, Robert “Buzz” Homesley; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 24, from 5-7 p.m. at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Chapel in Llano. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25, at 10 a.m. at the funeral chapel with the Rev. Johnny Sawyer officiating. Interment will follow in Llano City Cemetery.

Condolences for the family in lieu of flowers may be made to Wayne Homesley Memorial Scholarship Fund at Arrow Head Bank. No online payment is available; donations can be made through the drive-through or by going inside the bank. The Memorial Scholarship Fund will go toward supporting Llano youth.

Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.