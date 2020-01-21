Olivia Nicole-Lee Bauman, 38, of Llano passed away January 18, 2020

Olivia Nicole-Lee “Nikki” “Nik” Bauman, 38, of Llano was born April 23, 1981, in Fredericksburg and gained her golden crown January 18, 2020.

Nikki was the best daughter, sister, and Aunt Ninnie. Most of all, she was the best Momma. Anyone who knew Nikki knew that her number one concern in life was being the best mom for her daughter, Payton. Nikki strived to make sure Payton was happy and had the best life. She loved watching Payton show her steers, capturing pictures of her at “Payton’s Creek” playing in the water, throwing rocks, or just dropping a line in the water trying to catch the big one, and just being anywhere Payton wanted to be. Nikki had the biggest heart of anyone around. She always saw the good in everyone she met.

Nikki is survived by her parents, Donna and Ricky Bauman; daughter, Payton Bauman; grandmother “Nanny” Olivia Nell Bauman; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ryan and Reacheal Bauman and Justin and Joanna Bauman; nieces Kourtnie and Mark Hall, Cheyenne Bauman and Zach Fritsch, and Justine Bauman; nephew Wyatt and Macey Bauman; and great-niece and great-nephew Brailee and Jase Hall. She is also survived by uncles Gary and Linda Bauman, Dale and Angie Bauman, Tim and Marci Bauman, and Robert and Ida Trollinger and many cousins and, of course, friends who are like family.

Nikki was preceded in death by her “Po-pos” Douglas Bauman and Sammy Trollinger, “Honey” Mary Lee Trollinger, and aunt Teresa Bauman.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 22, from 4-6 p.m. A funeral services is 10 a.m. Thursday, January 23, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne. Burial will be at Cold Creek Cemetery in Valley Spring with Bill Wolfe officiating. A family and friends gathering will be at the Valley Spring Community Center following all services.

Pallbearers are John Trollinger, Cody Bauman, Ryan Bauman, Josh Bauman, Justin Bauman, and Wyatt Bauman. Honorary pallbearers are Tasia Rekieta, Kourtnie Hall, Cheyenne Bauman, and Dalton Bauman.

If you would like to make a memorial donation, please do so to the Llano County 4H, 1447 East Highway 71, Unit E, Llano, TX 78643.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.