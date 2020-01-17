Randy Dale Haragan, 67, of Tow passed away January 13, 2020

Randy Dale Haragan was born October 26, 1952, in Curry County, New Mexico. Randy was 67 when he passed away at his home in Tow, Texas, on January 13, 2020.

Randy was always happy when he was listening to his Pink Floyd vinyl record or any classic rock for that matter.

Randy loved collecting arrowheads. Probably one of his favorite things to do was walking the shore lines and finding them to make his next collage. He and his girls would put collages of them together. Anyone who came to his home had the privilege of seeing the countless collages of them hanging on the walls. He even made a few of his own out of glass.

Randy is survived by his three siblings, Theresa Simpson, Kelly Haragan, and Toni Robinson; his first daughter, Amy Nelson and husband Jeremy Snyder with granddaughters Kelly Nelson and Bailey Snyder; second daughter, Kaci Tisdel with grandson Joshua Tisdel; third daughter, Sara Haragan and wife Cyndel Haragan with grandchildren Chrystian Garza, Gabby Garza, Aracelli Limon, and Jorge Limon; and fourth daughter, Abbi Proffitt and husband Hayden Proffitt with one grandchild on the way.