Steve A. Walker, 85, of Llano passed away January 6, 2020

Steve A. Walker, 85, died at his home in Llano, Texas, on January 6, 2020.

He is survived by Carolyn, his beloved wife of 62 years; his son, Shawn Walker; daughter Cheryl and her husband, Lou Quallenberg; daughter Heather Martin; granddaughter, Taylor Martin; grandson, Matthew Martin; nephews Michael and Jim Turner, niece Carol Keller, and their families; Mary Catherine Holley and Kenneth Walker and their families; and many other dear cousins.

“Mr. Walker” served as an industrial arts teacher with AISD for 32 years at both Allan and Dobie junior high schools. He was the 4-H leader at Dobie. After retirement, they moved from Austin to Llano to be closer to the family ranch near Cherokee.

A celebration of life will be held on January 25 at 2 p.m. at Llano First Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Llano Meals on Wheels, 1110 Berry St., Llano, TX 78643

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home in Llano. Email condolences may be sent to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.