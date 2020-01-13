Lola Gillette, 84, formerly of Marble Falls, passed away January 7, 2020

Services for Lola Gillette, 84, of Bridgeport, Texas, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Hudson & Torres Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport and officiated by Marc Moore. Visitation is 1 p.m. Saturday, also at the funeral home.

Lola passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in Bowie, Texas. She was born on November 6, 1935, in Blanco County, Texas, to George and Mollie (Daughtrey) Dyer.

Lola was a wonderful homemaker who enjoyed all aspects of her calling. After retirement, she moved onto her farm in Marble Falls. She loved crafts, cooking, and entertaining guests. Her door was always open to strangers, family, friends, and animals of all kinds.

She loved being outdoors, whether fishing, working in the garden, or just playing with her four-legged creatures.

She is survived by daughters, Belinda Kay Henry of Cottonwood Shores, Barbara Jean Elliott of Marble Falls, and Carolyn Denise Moore of Bridgeport; grandchildren, Jennifer Kay DeSpain, Corey Lynn Spratlen, Richmond Wade Elliott, Kristi Lee Zimmerman, and Maggie Elizabeth Sears; great-grandchildren, Justin Blake DeSpain, Jordan Taylor DeSpain, Liam Rhett Zimmerman, Landy Ruth Sears, and Larkin Belle Sears; many nieces and nephews; and numerous other family members.

Lola was preceded in death by her husband, T.L. Gillette; sisters, Alma Dyer, Rosie (Dyer) Lindholm, and Yvonne (Dyer) Whittkohl; and brothers, James Dyer and Arvel Lee Dyer.

