BCISD accepting nominations for 2020 Hall of Honor

The Burnet Consolidated Independent School District is taking nominations for the Hall of Honor’s 2020 class in these categories:

Distinguished Burnet High School graduate

Distinguished Burnet High School athlete

Distinguished former BCISD board member

Distinguished former BCISD employee

To be eligible, individuals must have been retired, removed, or graduated at least 10 years ago.

Nomination forms can be found on the Hall of Honor page on the school district’s website.

Nominations are due by Wednesday, January 8.

The new class will be introduced at the 2020 Burnet Chamber of Commerce banquet at 6 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at the Burnet Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St.

The Hall of Honor was created in 2014 and can be found in the Burnet High School lobby, 1000 The Green Mile.

