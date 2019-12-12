Marble Falls senior chosen for Chick-fil-A discipleship program

Marble Falls High School senior Ben Anderson will spend the year after graduation in the 360 Fellow Program, a Chick-fil-A discipleship and leadership program. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

Marble Falls High School senior Ben Anderson is one of 64 high school seniors selected from more than 2,000 international applicants to participate in Chick-fil-A’s 360 Fellow Program.

His selection was announced December 10.

The program is part of the Winshape Leadership arm of the chicken restaurant franchise.

“They’re very welcoming and definitely there’s the expectation that this is where the Lord wants me to be,” said Anderson, who has worked for Chick-fil-A of the Highland Lakes since the spring of 2017.

The nine-month program in Pine Mountain, Georgia, focuses on discipleship and leadership. As part of the application process, three letters of recommendation were sent from Norman Flowers, mission and discipleship pastor at First Baptist Church of Marble Falls, Marble Falls High School choir teacher Bryce Gage, and YoungLife Director Kurt Cotter. Anderson is a member of all three groups.

Flowers approached Anderson about applying to the program because, Anderson said, “he saw what they were looking for in me.”

“A young person who is passionate about Christ and wants to live his life to reflect that and lead in that aspect as well,” he explained.

The program starts in August. Anderson will attend lectures taught by religious leaders, authors, and others doing ministry work. In early 2021, he will travel to Brazil for a 30-day missionary trip.

Anderson is paying for the program through scholarships and donations.

He spent two days and one night at Pine Mountain during the interviewing process, touring the facility and meeting other applicants.

“The staff truly cares about you,” he said. “The conversations were about getting to know your heart and getting to learn your heart.”

Right now, Anderson, the son of Kristine and Brian Anderson, doesn’t know what he wants to do as a career and believes the 360 Fellow Program will help him with his decision.

“I know I need a strong faith,” he said. “It gives (students) a good launching pad. I’m definitely open to (entering the ministry). This will be a great way to familiarize myself.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com