Highland Lakes students returning to class; MFISD construction ongoing

As the Christmas break comes to a close, Marble Falls and Burnet students return to class January 7 while some teachers and staff start back January 6.

The Kingsland School restarts January 7. Faith Academy of Marble Falls resumes classes January 14, and Llano Independent School District students return January 13.

Students, parents, and staff at Marble Falls High School and Highland Lakes Elementary School in Granite Shoals will find changes at their campuses with construction projects beginning over the holiday break.

At the high school, renovations include a new front entrance and the expansion of the fine arts spaces as well as connecting exposed areas of the campus such as the space between the library and cafeteria.

The work will affect the campus’ parking and drop-off areas.

Click here for a video on changes at Marble Falls High School.

At Highland Lakes Elementary, work includes connecting the fourth-grade hall with the main building and expanding the campus’ support services offices. This will enhance security and student safety as it reduces the number of entry points on campus.

Click here for a video on changes at Highland Lakes Elementary School.

The construction is part of a $55 million bond that MFISD voters passed in 2018.

MFISD officials ask that parents, students, and faculty be aware of the changes and have patience during this construction phase.

editor@thepicayune.com