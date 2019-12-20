Wayne Ray Smith, 67, of Llano passed away December 17, 2019

Wayne Ray Smith, 67, of Llano, Texas, died December 17, 2019. He was born on April 8, 1952, to Betty Lee and Ray J. Smith in Fredericksburg.

He married Ramona Lois Ahrlett on January 25, 1975, and they had three children: Jacob, Elissa, and Ida. He worked at CTEC for 30-plus years and was looking forward to retiring December 31, 2019. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and dancing.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Ramona Lois Smith; son Jacob Lee Smith and wife Misty; daughters Elissa Marie Wagner and Jake Alexander and Ida Sue Tibbits and husband Chris Tibbits. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jaci and Maddie Smith and Blaine Tibbits; siblings Kim Smith and wife Becky and Dena Mize and husband Alan; and multiple nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ray J. Smith and Betty Lee Smith.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 21, from 5-7 p.m. at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, 325-247-4300. A funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, December 22, in the funeral home. Pallbearers are Dave Oestreich, Dale Oestreich, Bobby Bumpus, Kody Wagner, Royce Ahrlett, Quintin Gonzales, Joe Sagebiel, and Jason Smith. Honorary pallbearers are CTEC employees.

Memorial donations can be made to the American Kidney Foundation and St. James Lutheran Church.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.