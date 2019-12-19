Laura Elaine Herring Connely, 102, passed away December 15, 2019

Laura Elaine Herring Connely passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, in Tow, Texas, at the age of 102. She was born March 31, 1917, in Otoe County, Nebraska, to Hattie Frenzel and Theodore P. Herring.

Laura was a resident of Tow for 49 years since coming from Missouri. She graduated from Neosho High School and married LeRoy Connely in 1937. After moving to Tow, she attended Tow Baptist Church. She was also active in the local senior citizens group and the Disabled Veterans Ladies Auxiliary.

Laura loved fishing and gardening. In her later years, she loved watching the flowers bloom and the wildlife play through the living room window.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore P. Herring and Hattie Frenzel Herring; husband, LeRoy Connely; eldest son, Donald L. Connely; and daughters Star Elaine and Terri Lynn Connely.

She is survived by son Robert Dale Connely and wife Marilyn Connely; daughter Vickie Louise Connely Dillard and husband Perry L. Dillard; sister Hazel Herring Dunham; grandchildren, Ada Connely and Joshua Henderson; two great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 21, at 11 a.m. at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 900 Industrial Blvd. in Kingsland, 325-388-6767, with Richard Vandeventer officiating. A committal service will take place Thursday, December 26, at 2 p.m. in Joplin, Missouri, with Dr. Phillip McClendon officiating.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.