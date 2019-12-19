Charles Russell Dalchau, 73, of Llano passed away December 16, 2019

Charles Russell “Chuck” Dalchau, 73, of Llano, Texas, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. He was born May 17, 1946, and grew up in Castell, Texas, on the Llano River hunting and fishing.

Chuck graduated from Llano High School in 1965 and then attended Tarleton State University and San Angelo State University. He married Sally Hyatt on May 30, 1966, in Llano. They were married 53 years and had twin daughters: Dana and Jana.

Chuck went to work for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Wildlife Division in June 1966 in Sweetwater and then transferred to Abilene, where he retired after 20-plus years of service. While working for Texas Parks and Wildlife, he was instrumental in the restoration of many wildlife game species, including pronghorn, white-tailed deer, and turkeys, across the state as well as managing fishing in public lakes. After retirement, he worked for the Nail Ranch in Albany, Texas, and the Timmons Ranch in Lohn and Brownwood, Texas.

Chuck then built, opened, and operated Lone Star BBQ in Brady before moving back to Llano, where he ranched, raising cattle and registering dorper sheep.

Chuck was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish his entire life. He always said his favorite color was camouflage.

Chuck was crazy about his grandkids and hardly ever missed a livestock show or rodeo in which they were competing. He also shared his love of the outdoors with his grandkids, taking them hunting every chance he could get.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Sally Dalchau; daughter Dana and husband Frank Wright of Paducah, Texas; daughter Jana and Kirk Edington of Goldthwaite, Texas; grandchildren, Hailey and Hayden Wright of Paducah and Whitney and Will Edington of Goldthwaite; and brother and sister-in-law, John C. and Marjorie Reagor of Round Mountain, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Lois Mae Dalchau.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 18, from 5-7 p.m. at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone St. in Llano.

A funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, December 19, at the funeral home with the Rev. Grady Roe officiating. Interment will follow in Llano City Cemetery. Pallbearers are Delvin Bauer, Shawn Brown, Lance Garrett, Gary Halliburton, Larry Miller, Randy Morgan, and Rodney Reagor. Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Butler and Herb Kothmann.

Memorials may be made to Hill Country Livestock Raisers Association, P.O. Box 292, Llano, TX 78643

Email condolences to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.