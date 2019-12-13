Barbara Najar, 87, of Llano passed away December 9, 2019

Barbara Najar of Llano, Texas, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at the age of 87. She was born on September 20, 1932, in Leaksville, North Carolina, to Walter Hugh and Mary Kallam Chatham.

She graduated from Leaksville High School in 1950 and went on to graduate from Moody Bible Institute in Chicago. There, she met her future husband, A. Dale, and married him in 1953 after graduation. They moved to Fort Worth, where they served in several churches before moving to Llano.

She served in many capacities as a devoted 50-year member of Bible Baptist Church. She also worked at Arrowhead Bank for many years before retiring in 2009. After Dale’s passing in 1980, she was married to Lewis Najar from 1987 until his passing in 2012.

Barbara loved gardening, cooking for her family and friends, and serving our Lord Jesus Christ.

Her survivors include her son, David Clarno and wife Olga of Llano; daughter, Colette Lockhart and husband Donnie of Haslet, Texas; brother, Hugh Chatham Jr. of Montgomery, Alabama; grandchildren, Brandi, Rachelle, Elise, Colette, Kristin, and Amanda; eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 13, from 5-7 p.m. at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, 325-247-4300. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, December 14, at Bible Baptist Church in Llano with Brother Brian W. Minter officiating. Services will conclude at the church.

In lieu of flower contributions, a donation may be given in her name to Bible Baptist Church, 700 E. Young St., Llano, TX 78643.

Email condolences to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.