George Floyd passed away December 3, 2019

George “Crusherman” Floyd passed away December 3, 2019. He was born January 18, 1940, in Comanche, Texas, to J.D. and Neva Floyd.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Beth Spratlen-Cornelius, brother Henry Irvin Floyd, daughter-in-law Angela “Gigi” Floyd, granddaughter Felicia Baker, father-in-law and mother-in-law J.E. and Jewel Tucker, and brother-in-law Mitch Tucker.

George is survived by his wife, Jewel Elaine Floyd of Marble Falls; children, Teresa and Roger Brust of Spicewood, Lisa and Darvin Lucas of Kingsland, Julie and Raudy Smith of Marble Falls, James and Darla Floyd of Cross Plains, and Stephanie and Paul Tupper of Marble Falls; sister Wanda Fry of Marble Falls; brother James Kenneth Floyd of Marble Falls; and 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Crusherman and Jewel married at the young ages of 18 and 13 on March 8, 1958.

He was a simple man, raised on a farm in Comanche. He loved fishing and hunting and guns. He loved his family and friends and never met a stranger. He was also known to everyone as Uncle George.

Crusherman was his handle on the CB radio, and truck drivers would stop by the house to have coffee or barbecue and to meet and see the “Crusherman”.

Visitation will be Friday, December 6, from 5-7 p.m. at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Saturday, December 7, at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with interment at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park.

Pallbearers are Eric Mezger, Adam Brust, James Mitchell Floyd, Ethan Brust, Miah Baker, Jason Alvarez, and Garth Lowrey. Honorary pallbearers are his great-grandsons.

