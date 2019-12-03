Valerie Louis Hampton passed away November 28, 2019

On November 28, 2019, Valerie Reeves Hampton passed from this world into eternity.

Born June 24, 1951, in Gainesville, Texas, to Jimmy and Fayrene Reeves, Valerie was most known to her family and friends as Nana or Aunt Val. She was a loving and caring daughter, wife, sister, mother, aunt, and nana.

An active member of her church, Valerie loved serving God and working in the church nursery with her “littles.” She was never without a smile and a hug and never met a stranger.

Valerie is survived by her sisters Barbara and husband Claude Downard of Gainesville, Jeanette Covert of Odessa, Texas, and Janice and husband Malcolm Campbell of Midland, Texas; daughter Jancey and son-in-law Brian Terry of Tow, Texas; son Russ and daughter-in-law Kim Sherefield of Prosper, Texas; daughter Sandy and son-in-law Mark Francis of Columbus, Texas; son Charles Kelley of DeLeon, Texas; son Earl and daughter-in-law Tracy Hamilton of Kempner, Texas; grandchildren Jesi, Sam, Niki, and Dallas Terry of Tow; her many nieces and nephews; many, many other wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her loving lake framily.

Valerie was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy and Fayrene Reeves, and brothers Harold, Johnny, and Bobby Reeves.

Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, December 3, at First Baptist Church in Llano at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in memory of Nana to the John Hagee Sanctuary of Hope in San Antonio.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, 325-247-4300. Email condolences may be sent to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.