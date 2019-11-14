Ronald Keith Mills, 62, passed away November 6, 2019

On Wednesday, November 6, 2019, Ronald Keith Mills passed away at UPMC Medical Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ronald was born on March 10, 1957, in Austin, Texas, to Charles and Bessie Mills. Ronald served in the U.S. Army. He had a passion for racing and loved to rebuild, paint, and do anything mechanical with old cars. HE ALWAYS LOVED TO LIVE LIFE IN THE FAST LANE!

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Charles W Mills and Bessie M. Mills, and two brothers, Johnnie R. Smith and Chuckie W. Mills.

Ronald is survived by his two daughters, Krissy Fry and husband Hank Fry and Sandra Mott and husband Thomas Mott, all of Marble Falls; seven grandchildren, James Fry, Tyler Fry, Chace Fry, Levi Fry, Natalie Longoria, Callie Callahan, and Maddox Mott, all of Marble Falls; two great-grandchildren, Bryson Fry and Abigail Fry, both of Marble Falls; two nephews Johnnie Smith and Brett Smith, both of Florida; and the mother of his two daughters, Denice Mills of Marble Falls.

He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.