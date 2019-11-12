Charlene Alice Alvey passed away October 4, 2019

Charlene “Charlie” Alice Alvey was born May 28, 1921, to Fannie and Charles Danford in San Angelo, Texas. She passed away October 4, 2019, in Whitehouse, Texas, at the age of 98.

Charlie grew up in Lubbock, graduating from Lubbock High School, where she was a cheerleader. She married John Wesley “Jay” Alvey Jr. on October 26, 1941, in Amarillo. They had two sons, Patrick Jay and John Daniel. Jay passed away in August 2005. They had been married for 63 years and 10 months.

Shortly after they were married, Jay joined the Army and was stationed in Australia for three years. After he returned home, they lived in several places before moving to Odessa, where they remained until retirement. They then moved to the Hill Country near Marble Falls.

Charlie loved her family. She was a faithful wife and loving mother. She was a great cook, specializing in fried chicken and mashed potatoes. She was a real estate agent for more than 30 years, managing a large real estate agency in Odessa and, at one time, owning her own agency.

After she retired, she started painting and, for the next 30 years, created many beautiful portraits, still lifes, and landscapes. She was a longtime member of the Highland Art Guild.

She is survived by her son Patrick Jay Alvey (Linda) of Tyler, Texas; daughter-in-law Lee Alvey of Marble Falls; grandchildren, Allison Coates (Clayton) of Camarillo, California, Wade Spiller (Missi) of Tyler, Amber Weems (Jon) of Marble Falls, and Nick Alvey of Marble Falls; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fannie and Charles Danford; her husband, Jay Alvey; son Dan Alvey; and twin brother, Charles Danford.