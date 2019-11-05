Geraldine Mildred Scott Lawless, 84, of Llano passed away November 1, 2019

Geraldine “Jerrie” Mildred Scott Lawless passed away peacefully and joined her Heavenly Father on November 1, 2019, at the age of 84. She was born on April 18, 1935, to Laura Ellen (Clinger) and Jeff Davis “Babe” Scott in Llano, Texas.

After graduating from Llano High School, she moved to Austin, where she met her future husband, Bobby Dean Lawless, by accident through a phone call at the boarding house where she lived. They raised four children in Rosenberg, Texas, and spent most vacations exploring, hunting, and fishing at the family property along the Llano River.

She worked for 26 years for the state of Texas and retired to her childhood home in Llano with Bob. She loved family trips and reunions at which she always carried her camera. She enjoyed researching and sharing her family genealogy. During her retirement, she worked part time for many years at the Llano County Historical Museum.

Geraldine was a member and volunteer at First Baptist Church in Llano. She was devoted to her family and cherished her many friendships.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Mary Vick Hamilton, brother Allie Clinger Scott, beloved husband of 48 years, Bob, and son Scott Edward Lawless.

Surviving family who will cherish Geraldine’s memory are her daughters, Karla Leslie and Lisa Craft and husband Jon; son David Lawless; daughter-in-law Jill Bates Lawless; grandchildren, James Leslie, Jenna Leslie, Joshua Craft and wife Ashtyn, Kayla Craft Granger and husband Drew, and Lucas Lawless; great-grandchildren, Harper Claire and Ridge Craft; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Donations in Geraldine’s memory may be made to Hill Country Community Action Association.

Visitation is 9:30 a.m. Saturday, November 9, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, 325-247-4300. A celebration of Geraldine’s life will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Board Branch Cemetery in Lone Grove at 2 p.m. November 9.

Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.