Gene Frank Taylor of Burnet passed away October 30, 2019

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Gene Frank Taylor of Burnet, Texas, which took place on October 30, 2019. It is also with great celebration that he now is with his Lord and Savior, his wife of 64 years, and other family members who preceded him in death.

Gene was born April 9, 1925, in Muskegon, Michigan, to Ellen Nested and Lee O. Taylor. He graduated in 1943 from Muskegon High School and in 1947 from Michigan State University with a degree in business administration. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1943-47.

On March 1, 1951, he married Dorothy “Dot” Nell Madeley of Harlingen, Texas, and they lived almost all their 64 years there until her death in 2015. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service in a supervisory role for 35 years in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas.

He was preceded in death by his wife, father, mother, brother Leo (Lillian Taylor), sister Roberta (Dr. Norman Fleishman), and niece Hallye Jo Fleishman. He is survived by his children, Larry L. Taylor (Shirley A. Taylor), Robert N. Taylor, and Janelle J. Taylor. Other survivors include his grandson, Joshua L. Taylor, his niece, Sandra Bliss, and other relatives in Muskegon.

Gene was truly loved by all. His huge heart, cheerful spirit, and a quick wit made him a joy to be around. Throughout his life, he was a strong Christian, a generous giver, a willing volunteer, a good neighbor, and a friendly face to many.

He and Dot were lifelong members of First United Methodist Church of Harlingen. He cheerfully volunteered for many things, including numerous civic beautification projects. He assisted with the Boy Scouts, was an usher at church, gave blood for decades, and was always ready to lend a hand whenever he could.

He enjoyed nature in all aspects, including camping, fishing, hunting, and hiking. He and Dot loved South Padre and spent many happy summers there camping in their travel trailer. Together, they enjoyed walking the beach to look for seashells and to see what the tide had brought in. Gene was often seen catching the waves while body surfing in the Gulf.

A graveside service was held at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, Texas, on Saturday, November 2, at 2 p.m. A reception followed at First United Methodist Church in Harlingen.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the charity of your choice.

