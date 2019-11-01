Jimmy Mabry, 70, of Llano passed away October 31, 2019

Jimmy Mabry, also known as “Goober” to his coworkers, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, in Llano, Texas, at the age of 70. He was born December 16, 1948, in Llano to Ruby (Latham) and James William Mabry.

Jimmy loved God, and his lifelong love was being a fireman with the Llano Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge in Llano.

Jimmy worked as a clerk at Buttery’s Hardware, and, on January 23, 1971, in Llano, he married the love of his life, Patricia Mabry.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby (Latham) and James William Mabry, and brother, Robin Mabry.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Mabry; sister, Regina Oestreich and husband Dave; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Cox, and Barbara and husband David Moser; brother-in-law, Petey and wife Laurie Airheart; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 2, at 2 p.m. at Llano City Cemetery with James Sanderson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Journey Fellowship or the Llano Volunteer Fire Department.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, 325-247-4300. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.