Opal Owens Seals, 92, of Meadowlakes passed away October 28, 2019

Opal Owens Seals passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, in Burnet, Texas, at the age of 92. She was born December 31, 1926, in Godley, Texas, to Maude (Waggoner) and Sam Owens.

Opal was a resident of Meadowlakes for 15 years since coming from Joshua, Texas. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.

Opal was preceded in death by her parents, Maude (Waggoner) and Sam Owens; husband, Maston B. Seals; grandson Matthew Aten; four sisters; and four brothers.

She is survived by her son, Mike Seals and wife Dola of Burleson, Texas; daughter, Leigh Ann Lewis and husband Bill of San Antonio; grandson Christian Aten and wife Anna; and great-grandchildren, Rian, Dylan, and Evan Aten of Orting, Washington.

Visitation is 9-10 a.m. Thursday, October 31, at First United Methodist Church of Marble Falls. A funeral service follows at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, November 1, at Green Acres Memorial Park in Cleburne, Texas. Honorary pallbearers are her numerous nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2433 Ridgepoint Drive, Suite B, Austin, TX 78754, or the America Heart Association, P.O. Box 15186, Austin, TX 78761.

Funeral arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, 325-247-4300.

Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.