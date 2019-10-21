Darrell Renfred Wilson, 72, of Llano passed away October 17, 2019

Darrell Renfred Wilson passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019, in Llano, Texas, at the age of 72. He was born March 31, 1947, in Llano to Vida (Brewster) and Raymond Wilson. Darrell resided in Llano for 10 years since moving from Mesquite, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Wilson and Vida (Brewster) Wilson, and son Heath Wilson.

Darrell is survived by his wife, Linda Sue; sons Sean Wilson and wife Shirley of Denton and Christopher Wilson and wife Chrissy of Frisco; daughters, Christy Chambers and husband Ray of Tyler and Carolyn Bell and husband Keith of Carrollton; daughter-in-law Amy Wilson of Greenville; brothers, Ron Wilson of Castell and Chet Wilson and wife Cindy of Bertram; sisters, Valora Howard of Kingsland, Carolyn Warren and husband Lou of Valley Spring, and Daphne Imel and husband Dennis of Pflugerville; eight grandchildren; and his little buddy, Biskit.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 21, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, 325-247-4300.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2433 Ridgepoint Drive, Suite B, Austin, TX 78754.

Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.