Nell Adams, 93, passed away October 15, 2019

Nell Adams passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, in Georgetown, Texas, at the age of 93. She was born October 14, 1926, in Llano County to Mary (Berryman) and Ruben Rogers.

Nell was a lifelong resident of Llano County and a member of First Christian Church and its Christian Women’s Fellowship.

Nell was married to the love of her life, R.L. Adams Jr., for 76 years. They were married July 8, 1943, in Fredericksburg, Texas. She also had a great love for her grandkids and great-grandkids.

Nell was preceded in death by her parents, Ruben Rogers and Mary (Berryman) Rogers; son, Kenneth Adams; and brothers, D.E. “Bud” Rogers and Edward Rogers.

She is survived by her husband, R.L. Adams Jr.; daughter, Carol Landrum; daughter-in-law, Elaine Adams; three nieces and four nephews; grandchildren, Christi Copeland and husband Ryan, Sara Landrum, James Landrum and wife Ashley, Sue Davis, and Shayne Smith and husband Jim Bob; and great-grandchildren, Makayla, James, Joshua, and Liberty Copeland, Desiree and Rebekka Ware, Kate and Emma Landrum, and Steeley and Sterling Smith.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Friday, October 18, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, 325-247-4300. A funeral service follows at 11 a.m. with Richard Vandventer officiating. Interment follows in Llano City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Leashes of Valor, 24114 Sparta Road, Milford, VA 22514.

Email condolences to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.