Wanda James, 55, of Llano passed away October 8, 2019

Wanda James, 55, of Llano, Texas, passed away October 8, 2019. She was born on April 21, 1964, to Joan and Ernest Oestreich.

She married the love of her life, Donald James, on January 12, 1984, in Buchanan Dam, Texas.

She worked at Llano Junior High for 20 years. She had a love of country music and enjoyed singing to her grandchildren often. She had a great love for her family and was never too far from them.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ernest; mother, Joan; and brothers, Gary and Tommy.

She is survived by her husband, Donald; sister, Naomi Adams; daughters, Amber Lukens and husband Scott and April Weller and husband Paul; son, Justin; and numerous nieces and nephews. She had a special love for her grandchildren, Harmonee, Alexia, Hailey, Barrett, Abigail, Leslyn, Joshua, Sara, and DJ, and great-grandson Greysen.

A viewing is 5-7 p.m. Sunday, October 13, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, 325-247-4300. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, October 14, at the funeral home. She will be buried in Llano City Cemetery.

People have expressed interest in bringing food to the family. We will be meeting after the funeral at First Baptist Church to sit together and enjoy a meal so all food is welcome to be brought there.

Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.