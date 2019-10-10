Billy Jack Abbott, 78, of Llano passed away October 10, 2019

Billy Jack Abbott, 78, of Llano, Texas, passed away October 10, 2019. He was born in San Angelo, Texas, in 1941 to William Arthur Abbott and Edith Roxie Davis.

He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1963. He attended the police academy in Corpus Christi from 1968-70 and worked in law enforcement for the next 30-plus years, primarily as a chief deputy or investigator.

In 2000, he became a contract investigator, conducting background investigations for the U.S. Border Patrol and ICE until his retirement in 2016. He was also a self-employed private investigator, certified process server, and carried a Top Secret Clearance and a Master Peace Officer Certification from TCOLE. He was a member of the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas, Crime Stoppers, Texas Chief Deputies Association, Texas Association of Licensed Investigators, and the Homicide Investigators of Texas.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Edith Abbott; two infants Tanya Alaine and Warren Gene; and brother Dennis Abbott. He leaves behind a loving wife of 30 years, Barbara; son, Neal Abbott and wife Julie of Bertram; daughter, Angela Abbott of Burnet; and two stepsons, Dan Stubblefield and wife Karen of Bertram and Steven Stubblefield and wife Kim of Burnet. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Sunday, October 13, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, 325-247-4300. A graveside service is 3 p.m. Monday, October 14, at Six Mile Cemetery on CR 2323 in Llano with Chaplin Bill Wolfe officiating. Serving as pallbearers are William Talmantez, Nathan Garrett, Terry Ebner, Danny Reid, and Tim Cowart.

The family expresses thankfulness to the many friends and family for the prayers and support during Bill’s illness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Texas Sheriffs’ Association or the charity foundation of your choice.

Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.