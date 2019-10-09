George Henry Book of Lake Buchanan passed away

George Book was born in Jarrell, Texas, and baptized at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in nearby Corn Hill. He and his family moved from Central Texas to a farm in the Texas Panhandle in Nazareth in 1928. As a young child, he spoke only German.

During World War II, George was drafted into the Army directly out of high school. He served in Korea and Okinawa in the 7th Division Artillery as a sergeant. After the war, he attended Texas Tech University and then took over the family farm in Nazareth.

He married Rita Brockman in 1950 and raised 12 children: Jackie, Karen, Peggy, Luella, George Nicholas, Kelly, Chris, Gary, Gayle, Loretta, Scott, and Joshua.

He served on the Nazareth school board for 12 years, two as president. George was a charter member of the Nazareth American Legion. He served on the Holy Family Church Council in Nazareth and on the Co-Op Gin Board of Dimmitt.

After suffering a stroke in 1985, he and Rita retired to Lake Buchanan, Texas. In his retirement, he was active in the Buchanan Lions Club and the American Legion of Llano. He and Rita were active members of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Llano. He also enjoyed fishing and playing golf.

At Lake Buchanan, he planted a 50-tree pecan orchard and regularly raised a vegetable garden. He enjoyed “farming” his pecan orchard, and he grew, harvested, and sold pecans in his later years.

He is survived by 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and sisters Joan Harvey and Betty Sofia. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita; children Luella and Gary; and sisters Alice Spear and Lois Sinclair.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in celebration of George’s life be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church or the Cherokee Home for Children.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, 325-247-4300. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.