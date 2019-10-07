Mary Pauline Waltmon Smith, 96, passed away October 3, 2019

Mary Pauline “Chu Chu” Waltmon Smith died peacefully in Austin, Texas, on October 3, 2019, at the age of 96. Chu Chu was born November 6, 1922, in Hearne, Texas, to DeWitt Waltmon and Frances Cummings.

She attended the University of Texas at Austin and graduated Phi Beta Kappa.

She was swept off her feet and married Willis “Bill” Maxson, II LTJG, USN, in 1941. War intervened, and Diane Maxson (Ligon) was left without a father. Chu Chu married Damon Philip Smith Jr., captain in the Marine Corp, in 1946, and the three made their home in Llano. They soon welcomed Damon Philip Smith III and Hatch Cummings Smith.

Chu Chu was active in all civic affairs, including, but not limited to, Phi Beta Pi, the Llano County Library, and the Llano ISD school board. Her faith in Christ made her the cornerstone of Grace Episcopal Church and admired by the masses.

She had an infectious laugh and genuine love for all. She was the model of a lady. She found the best in everyone and was always upbeat, unless her computer went down.

She was preceded in death by her two husbands, three children, and grandsons Damon Philip Smith IV and Tatum Cummings Smith.

Chu Chu is survived by her daughters-in-law, Sara Smith of New Canaan, Connecticut, and Austin and Fraser Smith of Llano; grandchildren Hatch Cummings Smith Jr. of Boerne, Texas, and Dinah Ligon Barksdale, Frances Ligon Boyd, Ellen Ligon Gold, Casey Shurtz Smith, and Katherine Smith Tuck, all of Austin; as well as 14 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. October 17 at Grace Episcopal Church in Llano. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Grace Episcopal Church or the Damon P. Smith III Scholarship Fund at the McCombs School of Business (University of Texas).

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, 325-247-4300. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.