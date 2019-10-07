Bobby Terrell Levensailor, 69, of Llano passed away October 5, 2019

Bobby Terrell Levensailor, 69, of Llano, Texas, died in Austin on October 5, 2019. He was born on April 17, 1950, in Llano to Clara Skaggs and S.L. “Buddy” Levensailor.

He married Shirley Jean Thomas in 1983, and they had three children.

Bobby worked in the oil fields, the granite quarries, and construction. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, and gardening and could never pass up a good garage sale.

Bobby loved welding and woodwork and was always making special gifts for family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Jean of Llano; daughter Wendy Dawn Levensailor and husband Terry of Llano; son, David Allen Daniels and wife Michelle of Llano; daughter Jami Howard and husband Justin of Llano; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews; and one special niece, Tracy Tatsch of Llano.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Buddy and Clara Levensailor, and sister, Selma Leona Pruitt.

A celebration of life will be held from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, October 12, at 208 E. Taylor in Llano.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, 325-247-4300. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.