Juanda Kay Edmondson passed away December 20, 2019

Juanda Kay Edmondson was born October 26, 1936, in Hobbs, New Mexico. She passed away December 20, 2019. She was the daughter of Walter E. Granath and Blanche E. Goodwin. She graduated from Hobbs High School with honors. Juanda attended Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, New Mexico, where she met and married Earl Von Edmondson Jr. of Roswell on February 2, 1957, in Carlsbad. He preceded her in death in 2011.

Surviving children are Blanche Elizabeth Martin of Milan, Illinois, Saundra Elaine Korth of San Antonio, Teresa Gail Benge of Llano, and Melissa Kay of Llano.

Surviving grandchildren are Earl Von Edmondson IV of Chesnee, South Carolina, Sarah Rae Martin of Silivs, Illinois, Jamie Lynn Oldacre of Crestview, Florida, Krista Gail Benge of Gainesville, Florida, and Nicholas Adam McGriff of Phoenix, Arizona, as well as eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; six sisters, Alta Mae Thompson, Peggy Jane Ogle, Ruby Rose Weske, Ruth Opal Jahr, JoAnn Heflin, and Ted Granath; six brothers, Patrick Ivan Granath, Robert Douglas Granath, Walter Edward Granath, Edward George Granath, Richard Keith Granath, and Gene Alfred Granath; son, Earl Von Edmondson III; and eight great-grandchildren.

Sister Myrna Lea Stark of Hobbs survives her.

Juanda had been employed by Eagle Food Centers in the Milan warehouse offices. She had completed 29 years in the accounting department. She retired in 2001.

Juanda had been active in community affairs for many years in Illinois and was a past president of Coal Valley Extension Club, Coal Valley Lioness Club, Milan Woman’s Club, and Milan Indian Summer Festival Committee and president of Colona Township Lioness Club. She served as treasurer of Valley Daze Committee, Coal Valley, and was a Teamsters Local #371 union steward for eight years. She was Democratic Precinct Committee woman of Blackhawk 5 District in Rock Island County, Illinois, for two years.

Since retirement, she was active in First Christian Church of Llano, a LMHS hospice volunteer, a member secretary of AARP in Llano, and helped form a committee to get the Llano food pantry started. She sang with the “Kingsland Klunkers Band,” which entertained at area nursing homes.

Juanda enjoyed playing Scrabble and working jigsaw puzzles. Most Fridays, you would find her at the Llano County Library playing games and cards and watching movies. She loved sitting on her porch watching hummingbirds eating from her feeder, tending her plants and flowers, and admiring her American flag waving in the wind. Go Spurs Go! Long live pink flamingos!

In lieu of flowers, Juanda requested donations to the Llano Food Pantry, P.O. Box 204, Llano, TX 78643.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.