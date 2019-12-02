Highland Lakes Service League gives $31,300 in grants to nonprofits

The Highland Lakes Service League announced the recipients of 22 grants during the organization’s November 13 meeting. The league awarded $31,300 in grants to area nonprofits. Over the past five years, the organization has provided more than $100,000 in grant funding. Courtesy photo

The Highland Lakes Service League awarded a total of $31,300 in grants to 22 local nonprofits, putting the amount the league has contributed during the past five years at more than $100,000.

The Highland Lakes Service League’s mission is “contributing to the betterment of the community through volunteerism, providing financial support of nonprofit organizations and monetary assistance to individuals and families in need,” according to organization officials.

The annual grant process is June through August. The Service League selects recipients during its November meeting.

This year’s recipients are: Burnet County Child Welfare Board, Camp Agape, Christian Women’s Job Corps, Community Arts Project/Highland Lakes Creative Arts, The Falls on the Colorado Museum, Friends of the Kingsland Library, Literacy Highland Lakes, Marble Falls Senior Activity Center, The Helping Center of Marble Falls Area, Highland Lakes Haven, Hill Country Humane Society, Joseph’s Food Pantry, Lakes Area Care, Inc., St. Frederick’s Mission Outreach, Open Door Recovery, Pet Pals, SMART Smiles Program, Science Mill, St. Vincent de Paul, Upper Highland Lakes Nature Center, and Wesley Respite Center.

The Highland Lakes Service League selects grant recipients based on application evaluations, amount of funds available, and current needs of the community. The funds must be used to serve the needs of Burnet and Llano counties.

The league raises money through annual events, including the “For Ladies Only” Golf Tournament and Chuck Wagon Chow Down Dinner and Auction. The Chow Down is scheduled for January 25, 2020, at the YMCA of the Highland Lakes at Galloway-Hammond in Burnet. The golf tournament is April 25, 2020.

Along with the grants, the Highland Lakes Service League awards a number of scholarships to women who are returning to school to complete their education. The league also hosts the annual Special Needs Christmas Party for children and adults with special needs. This year’s party is Friday, December 13, from 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Marble Falls.

New members are welcome to join the Highland Lakes Service League. Learn more on the organization’s website.

