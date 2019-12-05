Apply now for Master Gardener certification course

The Highland Lakes Master Gardener Association is accepting applications for its upcoming certification course starting in February 2020. Deadline is January 17. Courtesy photo

The Highland Lakes Master Gardener Association is accepting applications for its 2020 certification course. It’s not just for sprouting gardeners; those with well-rooted experience wanting to grow their horticulture knowledge can also apply.

The application deadline is January 17, 2020. Classes begin February 17 and run for 10 weeks every Monday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Texas AgriLife Extension Office, 607 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet.

The course is a comprehensive study of horticulture principles and practices, conservation, and sustainability. Knowledgeable experts lead the classes.

The cost of the program is $165, which covers resource materials, a T-shirt, and field trip admission fees.

For more information, an application form, and a mandatory background check form, visit the Highland Lakes Master Gardener Association website or contact Gail Eltgroth at 512-626-5969 or geltgroth@gmail.com.