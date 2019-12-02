Christmas cheer and chili at Holiday Trio fundraiser in Burnet

The reigning champion of Weakday Ministries’ Holiday Trio chili cook-off, J.B. Beasley, is returning to defend his title. Weakday Ministries of Burnet is hosting the event for the fourth year. It also features a bake-off and Christmas caroling. Courtesy photo

A good bowl of chili, a hot cup of cocoa with a dessert, and the pipes to belt out Christmas carols — to the Rev. Donna Shaw, that’s the recipe for a perfect Saturday, especially during the Christmas season.

Those elements make up the Holiday Trio, which benefits Weakday Ministries, the Burnet nonprofit Shaw founded more than three years ago.

The Holiday Trio consists of a chili cook-off, a bake-off, and Christmas caroling. The fundraiser takes place December 7 at First United Methodist Church of Burnet, 301 E. Graves St.

“This is one of my favorite events,” Shaw said. “It’s an opportunity in ministry to work with all people and businesses. It’s connection with all those around. And it’s friendly competition, which I love.”

The cook-off and bake-off are 3-5 p.m. The cost to compete is $25 for each. Go online to sign up and read the rules.

“If you love a certain chili, you pay $5 and make yourself a Frito pie. For sampling, we’re asking for a donation,” Shaw said. “This is a family fun time. It helps us get through the holidays. And any donation helps.”

At 5 p.m., participants and members of the Burnet Volunteer Fire Department will go Christmas caroling while enjoying hot chocolate from Mojo’s Coffee.

Special music will be led by Seth Cardoza during the cook-offs. He’s also leading the caroling.

Shaw said the event gets better every year.

“It’s a good time,” she said. “Being able to carol and spread Christmas cheer. This event feels like family regardless of if you know everyone or not.”

