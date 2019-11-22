Smoking for Jesus football team in state championship

The 2019 Smoking for Jesus Ministry Christian School football team is playing in the Texas Christian Athletic League six-man state championship Saturday, November 23. The Eagles include (back row, left) coach Charles Frazier Sr., Isaac Legier, Charles Frazier Jr., Israel Mosley, Sean Richards, (middle row, left) Samuel Legier, Myron Glaspie, Jonathan Frazier, Marvin Glaspie lll, Arthur Eaglin, III, (front row, left) ball boy Michael Richards and cameraman Benjamin Frazier. Courtesy photo

In its second year, the Smoking for Jesus Ministry Christian School football team is playing for the Texas Christian Athletic League six-man state championship.

The Eagles (5-6 overall, 2-3 in district) face Grayson Christian at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 23, at San Antonio Central Catholic High School, 403 N. St. Mary’s St. in San Antonio.

“I’m extremely excited,” coach Charles Frazier, Sr. said.

Grayson Christian enters the contest well-rested; the Falcons last played October 18.

Though his team played in the Texas Christian Athletic League for the first time last year, Frazier coached these athletes for years in Kingsland’s youth team in the Hill Country Youth Football League.

“They worked well together this year,” he said. “They came with it and stuck with it and gelled at the right time.”

The best example of that was at quarterback. Starting freshman quarterback Isaac Legier was out for six weeks due to an early season injury. So the coach’s son, sophomore Charles Frazier Jr., took over the position and led the Eagles to a 4-6 record.

When Legier returned, he threw for almost 200 yards in the team’s 65-38 win over Corpus Christi Annapolis Christian Academy on November 16 to push his team into the championship game.

The game’s Most Valuable Player was sophomore running back Marvin Glaspie III, who had 228 all-purpose yards.

Frazier said the Eagles have a strong running game, but they pass the ball, too, keeping defenses guessing.

The Eagles average 38 points a contest.

Quarterback Frazier is No. 2 in the league in passing with 627 yards and No. 3 in quarterback rushing with 435 yards and 10 touchdowns, his father said. Glaspie is No. 2 in the league in rushing with 752 yards and 11 touchdowns and No. 2 in the league in receiving with 723 yards yards and 12 touchdowns.

Glaspie leads the league in interceptions with nine, while Frazier leads in tackles with 120.

The coach will be guiding his second team this season into a championship. A few weeks ago, he led Kingsland to the Super Bowl Division II championship of the Hill Country Youth Football League, where the Yellow Jackets beat Blanco 30-0.

Smoking for Jesus Ministry Christian School is located at 1804 CR 2342 in Burnet. Call 512-756-1712 or visit the website at smokingforjesusministry.org for more information.

jfierro@thepicayune.com