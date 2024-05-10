Longtime assistant to lead Marble Falls golf and girls’ basketball

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Adley Canales is the new head girls’ basketball and head golf coach at Marble Falls High School. Courtesy photo

Adley Canales is the new head girls’ basketball coach and head golf coach at Marble Falls High School. He has been an assistant coach in the district for softball, swimming, golf, and varsity girls’ basketball for the past seven years.

“Coach Canales has been an integral part of our girls’ basketball and boys’ and girls’ golf programs,” Athletic Director Keri Timmerman said in a media release announcing Canales’ promotion. “He has an exceptional knowledge of both sports and will help continue the level of excellence established in both programs for Marble Falls.”

Canales was promoted to co-head golf coach alongside Lonnie Tackitt in August 2023 following the resignation of Rick Blackington. Tackitt is due to retire at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

Canales inherits the girls’ basketball program from John Berkman, who is the neww head boys’ basketball coach.

“I am truly grateful for the opportunity to lead the girls’ basketball and golf programs at Marble Falls High School,” Canales said in the media release. “These programs have a proven track record of success, and I am excited about building upon that legacy.”

Before being employed by the Marble Falls Independent School District, Canales earned an undergraduate degree in exercise science from Schreiner University in Kerrville and a master’s degree in athletic administration from Concordia University in Austin. He is originally from Kingsville.

Canales’ wife, Anyssa, is the Marble Falls High School cheerleading coach. They have two young children.

“We will continue to provide quality athletic programs that bring pride, joy, and excitement to the school district, community, and all Marble Falls Mustangs,” Canales said.

