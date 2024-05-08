Marble Falls esports team claims state title

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In its first semester as a team, the Marble Falls High School esports squad won the Texas Esports League championship on May 5, 2024. Courtesy photo

The undefeated Marble Falls High School esports team won the Texas Esports League championship against Young Men’s Leadership Academy of Fort Worth on May 5 in Arlington.

MFHS juniors Jesse Jimenez, Reed Lewis, Alex Turley, and Jeremy Williams were victorious in a nail-biting, 4-3 seven-game series of the popular video game Fortnite, a third-person battle royale shooting game with construction elements.

“This was by far the greatest test we have faced all year,” coach Adam Ray said.

The Marble Falls squad turned things around during a timeout while down 2-3 against the Fort Worth gamers.

“We felt that if we rushed them at the beginning and did not give them a chance to hide and gather supplies, we could catch them off guard,” Ray said.

The team advanced to the final following a quick 4-0 sweep of DeSoto High School on May 4.

“Our game plan going into the match was to control the high ground of the map and keep DeSoto below us,” Ray said. “We had great communication and team play, which led to a decisive victory.”

Countless hours of practice were critical to the team’s success, Ray said.

“We practiced here at the high school three times a week, but (the students) play at home every day online with each other,” he said.

Those hours together paid dividends as Marble Falls displayed its chemistry at Esports Stadium Arlington.

“Communication is what makes this team great,” Ray said. “While at the tournament, there was a big gap between the level of communication we had and the teams we competed against.”

All four Mustangs are on a mission to return to Arlington in 2025.

“They are excited at the opportunity to defend their title next year,” Ray said.

This spring was the first semester that Marble Falls High School offered esports, an ACE afterschool program.

“Any student can sign up with ACE and be a part of the esports team,” Ray said.

Visit the Marble Falls school district website to learn more about its ACE program.

