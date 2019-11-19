Cottonwood Shores issues boil water notice starting Wednesday

The city of Cottonwood Shores is shutting down its entire water system from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, to make repairs to an 8-inch water line break.

With the shutdown, which affects all residents, the city is required by Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to issue a boil water notice as a result of no or low water pressure due to the repairs.

According to the city’s website:

To ensure destruction of all possible harmful bacteria and other microbes, due to loss of water pressure, water used for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled by bringing water to a vigorous rolling boil and then boil for an additional two minutes and cooled prior to consumption or use. In lieu of boiling, you may choose to purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

The city will notify residents when it is no longer necessary to boil water.

According to the city website, a boil water notice “normally last two days.”

The water main broke off West Cottonwood Drive near FM 2147 and Castle Mountain. City officials said they believe the break was due to shifting soil movement caused by hot, dry weather conditions followed by cold, wet conditions.

For more information, call Cottonwood Shores City Hall at 830-693-3830.