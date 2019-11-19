Free community Thanksgiving meals

It’s more than a tradition for Highland Lakes organizations serving community Thanksgiving meals. It’s also about helping neighbors and bringing people together.

Several groups are serving free holiday lunches and dinners before and on Thanksgiving. If your organization or church is serving a free community meal, let us know in the comments section below.

NOVEMBER 21

Table of Plenty, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 105 RR 1431 West in Marble Falls.

NOVEMBER 23

Mission Outreach, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at St. Frederick’s Baptist Church, 301 Avenue N in Marble Falls. This tax-deductible nonprofit is in need of monetary donations and desserts. Drop off donations from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. through Friday, November 22, at the church. Call Bessie Jackson at 830-693-4499 for more information.

Joseph’s Food Pantry’s Feast of Thanksgiving, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Highland Lakes Elementary School, 8200 RR 1431 in Granite Shoals. This tax-deductible nonprofit needs turkeys, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green beans, and other ingredients for side dishes. Bring donations to the food pantry, 706 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals, now through Wednesday, November 20. Call founder Roy Guerrero at 830-220-2344 in advance, and he’ll meet you at the facility.

NOVEMBER 28

Free Thanksgiving Day meal, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Vanderveer Street Church of Christ, 102 S. Vanderveer St. in Burnet. The meal will be served by Nancy Heuss and a group of volunteers, and more help is welcome. If you’d like to volunteer, meet at the church at 8:30 a.m. November 28.

Area churches, First State Bank, and Hey Diddle Diddle Catering donations have made the community meal possible, Heuss said.

Heuss took over the event from Joann Thomas, who started it several years ago, but Thomas became ill and was unable to continue organizing it.

“I became her legs and ran her errands the next year,” Heuss said.

The meal serves more than 400, and volunteers prepare takeout boxes for people on the Meals on Wheels list, those living in group homes or who are homeless, and anyone who is hungry, she said.

“It’s open to the community,” Heuss said. “We want them to bring their appetites.”

Call Heuss at 512-755-4341 for more information.

