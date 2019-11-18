ALERT: Structure fire underway off RR 1431 East

A structure fire off County Road 342C just outside the Marble Falls city limits is mostly contained, according to Bret Pippenger of the Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department. The blaze is not affecting traffic on nearby RR 1431 and should not be a problem as schools dismiss students this afternoon, he added.

“The fire is actually not heading in the direction of the schools,” Pippenger said. “It’s an isolated building on some acreage.”

