Barbecue benefits Granite Shoals Christmas Outreach

The success of Granite Shoals Christmas Outreach, which provides presents for local children in need, relies on the efforts of caring residents.

No fundraiser exemplifies this more than the annual barbecue, according to Frances LaChance, co-chairwoman of Christmas Outreach.

This year’s barbecue is 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at Grace United Methodist Church, 4007 Valley View in Granite Shoals.

Advance tickets for barbecue plates of brisket, sausage, beans, potato salad, iced tea, and the fixings may be purchased for $10 by calling LaChance at 830-598-2585.

Tickets the day of the event are $12.

“It’s a community effort,” LaChance said. “A lot of people get involved, and everybody pulls together to bring Christmas to kids.”

Granite Shoals Police Department Sgt. John Ortis and Assistant Fire Chief Tim Campbell of Granite Shoals Fire Rescue are the master grillers responsible for the brisket and sausage. Members of the Granite Shoals Police Officer’s Association and the Granite Shoals Fire/Rescue Auxiliary will make the side dishes.

“Both the police department and the fire department have been invaluable in various ways,” LaChance said. “It’s always been something they take pleasure in.”

Those who bring an unwrapped toy or gift for ages 0-15 can trade it for a dessert. You can also purchase desserts. The organization is accepting donations of baked goods, which may be brought to the church the morning of the event.

The Granite Shoals Police Officer’s Association will raffle off two fully cooked 12- to 14-pound briskets that day. Tickets are $5 each or $20 for five. Drawings are at 12:30 p.m., and the winners must pick up the briskets before 2 p.m.

A throw-size, deer-themed quilt, 60 inches by 66 inches, also is being raffled. Tickets are $1 each or $5 for six. The drawing is at 1 p.m., but the winner does not need to be present. The quilt is on display at Anson Bank, located at the corner of RR 1431 West and H.A. Barnett Drive in Granite Shoals.

Christmas Outreach helps Granite Shoals area families who may not have the financial means to ensure their children wake up Christmas Day with presents under the tree.

Applications for Christmas Outreach assistance can be picked up at Highland Lakes Elementary School, 8200 RR 1431 West in Granite Shoals, and Granite Shoals City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road. They are also available at the Marble Falls Health and Human Services Office, 1406 Resource Parkway, and The Helping Center of Marble Falls Area, 1016 Broadway in Marble Falls.

Applications must be returned to one of these locations by Monday, December 9.

Gift distribution is 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, December 14, at Grace United Methodist Church.

jfierro@thepicayune.com