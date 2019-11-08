Falls on the Colorado Museum hosting Veterans Day program

The Falls on the Colorado Museum wants veterans with support dogs to know that they and their canine assistants are welcome to the museum’s annual Veterans Day program Monday, November 11.

The program, which starts at noon, is open to everyone. It’s an opportunity to celebrate and thank U.S. military veterans. The museum, the Rotary Club of Marble Falls, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10376 of Marble Falls are joining together to host the event at the museum, 2001 Broadway in Marble Falls.

“Each year, the museum feels so privileged to honor all our area veterans, for they are the men and women to whom we all owe a debt of gratitude for service to our country,” said museum board chairwoman Darlene Oostermeyer. “All the freedoms we enjoy in this country are directly the result of veterans’ service to our country.”

The Rotary, museum, and VFW post are again welcoming two area veterans and their support dogs: Rodger Woods with Pepper and Bobby Gaylon and Rock.

Of course, all veterans — with or without support dogs — are invited.

This year’s speaker is Phil Pall, the Burnet County officer for Veterans Service. He will talk about the services available to veterans at the county level.

Rotarian Lorinda Peters will play the bagpipes, and Marble Falls High School band member Iain Corley will bugle at the Posting of Colors toward the beginning of the program and play “Taps” at closing of the ceremony.

After the event, there will be light refreshments, and everyone is invited to tour the museum. The Falls on the Colorado Museum displays an array of uniforms from various services worn by many Burnet County residents.

There is no admission fee, but donations are always appreciated.

