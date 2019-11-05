The Picayune-KBEY 103.9 FM Food Drive off to great start

The Picayune and KBEY 103.9 Radio Picayune Food Drive, scheduled for Wednesday, November 6, jumped off to a great start thanks to Marble Falls Fire Rescue and Colt Elementary School.

The firefighters picked up a donation of more than 2,900 non-perishable food items on November 5. One kindergarten class collected the most for the campus, turning in 937 items.

“They get to come to the fire station and have pizza for collecting the most,” Capt. Coy Guenter said.

The firefighters will prime the The Picayune Magazine and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune Food Drive pump with those items.

However, the local food pantries will need quite a bit more, especially as we head into the holiday season. The annual food drive, which is 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, is a great way to help fill those food pantry shelves. The Picayune Magazine and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune Food Drive will have drop-off locations at Marble Falls Fire Rescue, 700 Avenue N, and the Burnet Fire Department, 2002 S. Water St. in front of the airport.

Along with the firefighters, members of the KBEY and The Picayune crew will be on hand to accept donations of non-perishable food and money. Ed Chandler, host of KBEY’s “Wake Up Show,” will broadcast live from the Marble Falls fire station, while on-air personality Ben Shields will be at the Burnet station.

The donations will go to The Helping Center of Marble Falls Area and LACare in Burnet.

If you can’t make those locations, several Highland Lakes businesses have drop-off boxes ready for your donations. You can find them at the The Picayune Magazine and KBEY 103.9 Radio Picayune Food Drive webpage. You can also bring donations by The Picayune Magazine and KBEY offices, 1007 Avenue K in Marble Falls, at a later date.

editor@thepicayune.com