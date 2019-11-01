Workshop on starting a small business is November 13

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON

According to recent studies, approximately two-thirds of Americans dream of opening their own business. That number jumps to 75 percent for individuals in the 37-57 age bracket.

Yet, the percentage of those dreamers who actually make the leap is probably small due in large part to not knowing where to start.

That’s why Austin SCORE and the Burnet Chamber of Commerce are hosting the “Starting A Business Successfully” workshop from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, at the Burnet Meeting Center, 303 E. Jackson St. The free event includes lunch. Registration is required.

“The Burnet workshop is more of a general one,” said Bill Grosskopf, an Austin SCORE volunteer. “It’s kind of a ‘What are you getting yourself into?’ presentation.”

Main speaker Willis Wolf has started multiple small businesses, according to Grosskopf.

The workshop is for those who want to start small businesses as well as business owners still trying to figure things out.

“What we run into with small businesses or with people who want to start one is they have a lot of passion for what their business is, but they don’t typically have a business background,” Grosskopf said. “That’s where we try to come in and help, whether it’s with workshops like the one in Burnet or other workshops or even our one-on-one mentors.”

During the Burnet workshop, attendees will learn:

how to develop a business plan

about the different business ownerships

where to access available resources

Registration can be made through the Burnet Chamber of Commerce website. Check out Austin SCORE’s website for more information on its programs.

