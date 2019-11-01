YoungLife receiving perks from coffee shop on anniversary

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON

As Numinous Coffee Roasters celebrates its fourth anniversary, it’s not accepting any gifts, but it’s certainly giving one to the local YoungLife organization.

The Marble Falls coffee shop is committing 50 percent of each total purchase from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 2, to YoungLife Highland Lakes, a youth Christian organization.

“It’s awesome,” said Kurt Cotter, the YoungLife Highland Lakes area director. “We were so thrilled when we got the call from Alex (Payson) that he wanted to help us out like that.”

Payson and his wife, Kathy, are the founders and owners of Numinous.

And the total contribution will be even better thanks to Garrett Gray, owner of G. Gray Services, a Marble Falls-based home design and construction firm.

“So Garrett contacted Alex and said he wanted to match whatever Numinous raised for us,” Cotter said. “That’s just amazing.”

YoungLife Highland Lakes is part of the national YoungLife organization. The mission of YoungLife is to help teens find and build a relationship with Christ. The organization focuses on meeting teens where they are, even if it’s not at church.

Cotter explained it starts with caring adults making a commitment to teens.

“The essence is adults building relationships with kids that last a lifetime and helping them find that relationship with Christ,” he said.

Numinous Coffee Roasters is located at 715 RR 1431 in Marble Falls.

YoungLife Highland Lakes is also hosting its banquet on Monday, November 4, at Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls. The event starts at 6 p.m. Email Cotter at highlandlakesYL@gmail.com for more information on the banquet or YoungLife Highland Lakes.

